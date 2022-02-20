Regional wrestling champions crowned Saturday

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia high school wrestling regional championships were this weekend, with multiple area individuals and teams excelling at the two Region 3 tournaments. Below are the top performing teams and individual weight class winners from Southern West Virginia.

CLASS AA/A REGION 3 (at Independence)

Top 3 teams: Independence (234 points); Herbert Hoover (223); Greenbrier West (221)

Individual champions: Dillon Perdue (Independence, 106); Tucker Lilly (Greenbrier West, 113); Joshua Goode (Shady Spring, 120); Michael Kinzel (Liberty, 126); Moses Gray (Greenbrier West, 132); Brad Blevins (Greenbrier West, 138); Judah Price (Independence, 145); Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County, 170, Most Outstanding Wrestler); Connor Jones (Nicholas County, 182); Joshua Hart (Independence, 195); Atticus Goodson (Independence, 220)

CLASS AAA REGION 3 (at Riverside)

Top 3 teams: Woodrow Wilson (208.5 points); St. Albans (178.5); Riverside (153.5)

Individual champions: Garrett Johnson (Woodrow Wilson, 106); Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, 113); Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, 120); Ethan Osborne (Woodrow Wilson, 152, Most Outstanding Wrestler); Mason Wills (Oak Hill, 160); Jay Jones (Woodrow Wilson, 195); Jackson Evans (Woodrow Wilson, 285)

Related