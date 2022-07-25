Regional Red Cross chapter to hold open house this Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The local Red Cross is inviting community residents out to a free opportunity to join their team.

This Friday, July 29, the American Red Cross Central and Southern West Virginia Chapter will be hosting an open house for the public. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library.

They will be informing interested volunteers about available positions in blood donation centers, and disaster action teams, among other important roles.

Making up most of the workforce at the organization, Regional CEO of the Red Cross, Erica Mani says volunteers are a crucial part of the operation.

“At the American Red Cross, 90 plus percent of what we do in our communities is done by volunteers, and so this is an opportunity for people to come out and make sure the Red Cross is strong in our communities,” says Mani.

For more information about the open house, you can contact Recruitment Specialist Katie Thompson at (304) -962-7488.

Related