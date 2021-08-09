Red Cross in critical need of volunteers to prepare for busy disaster season

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – From wildfires to hurricanes, or to potential disasters happening in our own backyards, weather experts are predicting a busy disaster season ahead, and the Red Cross is in critical need of volunteers to help prepare for such emergencies.

The organization is currently looking for anyone who is a trained medical professional of some kind, or someone available to donate blood, work in shelters, respond to house fires, or any other regional emergencies.

“In addition to feeling really good about helping your neighbor or fellow man when they are having such a difficult reality after a disaster, you also get the opportunity to receive wonderful training, to meet other amazing volunteers, to deploy to other places, and get that experience of seeing another location and helping people while you’re doing it,” Erica Mani, Red Cross Regional CEO says.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the Red Cross you can call 1-800-REDCROSS or your local Red Cross center, or by going to redcross.org and clicking “Volunteer Now.” You will then be provided with the information, training, and skills to help those in need.

