Real WW2 jeep to come out once again for Princeton Veterans Day Parade

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Veterans Parade is gearing up after a hiatus during the pandemic.

The yearly parade happens every year as a way to honor veterans. And a favorite addition of the parade is a real World War 2 jeep made by Ford.

According to Museum President Tony Whitlow, the 1942 jeep is normally at the Mercer County War Museum, but is serviced and brought out every year for the parade.

“Each Veteran’s Day we take this jeep out and put it in the Veteran’s Day Parade here in Princeton. It’s a wonderful way to honor the veterans.”

The Veterans Day Parade is Thursday in Princeton at 11:00 A.M. on Mercer Street.

