Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting in Ghent area

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that happened in the Ghent area Tuesday night.

Police arrived on scene and discovered that a homeowner and victim had walked in on a burglary in progress to his residence.

The victim confronted the suspect, Francis Shawn Combs, who then attacked the victim.

The victim was armed with a handgun and did discharge the weapon to defend himself.

The suspect, who was not injured, then fled from the residence and was taken into custody once officers arrived on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be forthcoming.

