Rams, Union College split twin bill

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College men’s basketball won its first game since November 30 on Tuesday, defeating Union College 94-73.

After the Rams and Bulldogs traded the lead in the opening minutes, the hosts established momentum thanks to 26 points from Stanley Christian and 22 from Jermiah Jenkins. Brandon Shields (14) and Trent Dunn (12) also reached double figures, while Markelle Turner scored 27 points for the Bulldogs.

Earlier in the day, the women’s teams were locked in a close contest after three quarters, but the Lady Bulldogs made plays in the final 10 minutes to win 61-48. Brooke Hammond had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors, while Emily Breeding scored 16 points for Bluefield College.

The Lady Rams are scheduled to play at St. Andrews Thursday, while another Rams home doubleheader is slated for Saturday against Montreat.