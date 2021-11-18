Rams sweep KCU in Wednesday doubleheader

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Timely momentum swings were the story of both games at the Dome Gymnasium Wednesday night, as Bluefield University swept Kentucky Christian in a conference doubleheader.

Leading 28-26 at halftime, the Lady Rams took the momentum throughout the second half, limiting the Lady Knights to five points in the fourth quarter of a 67-43 win. Kylie Meadows paced Bluefield with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Tianna Crockett & Emily Breeding also reached double figures.

In the men’s game, a quick start saw Bluefield jump out to a 17-3 lead in the first half; they would keep that pace up for a 109-84 win. Jermiah Jenkins – the reigning Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Week – scored 23 points, while Trent Dunn scored 16 off the bench. Rob Littlejohn & Volante recorded 12 points each.

Both Bluefield teams go on the road Saturday to Tennessee Wesleyan.

