Rams split home doubleheader with CIU

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College basketball split its first conference doubleheader of 2021 Tuesday night against Columbia International at the Dome Gymnasium.

A strong first half set the tone in a 79-64 win for the Lady Rams. Beaver native Kylie Meadows led all scorers with 28 points, while Tianna Crockett had 15 points. Nialla Curtis and Tiyanna Scott chipped with 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

The men’s game was back-and-forth in the opening stages, but CIU took a 50-45 lead into halftime, and would go on to win 90-77. Jermiah Jenkins had 23 points for Bluefield College, while Trent Dunn and Stanley Christian each had 19. Columbia International’s Corey Benton led all scorers with 26 points.

Both Bluefield College teams are scheduled to play at Tennessee Wesleyan Thursday.