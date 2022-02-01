Rams split doubleheader with Bryan College

WOAY – Bluefield University men’s basketball overcame a 35-27 halftime deficit to edge Bryan College 67-57 on Tuesday, as part of a doubleheader split with the Lions.

Omega Stitt led all players with 21 points, while Brandon Shields recorded 15 and Volante Carroll came close to a double-double with seven points and 10 rebounds. Jermiah Jenkins posted seven points, six assists, and four rebounds.

The second and fourth quarters proved pivotal in the women’s game, as Bryan won 95-67. The Lady Lions went on runs in both those quarters to gain momentum, with three players recording 20 points. Kylie Meadows had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Rams, while Jadyn Hoover scored 12 points.

Both Ram teams go on the road Saturday to Milligan University. The high school scoreboard from Tuesday is below.

BOYS

James Monroe 77, Greenbrier West 41

Greenbrier East 63, Oak Hill 48

Westside 66, PikeView 65

Shady Spring 84, Wyoming East 41

Meadow Bridge 40, Montcalm 38

Mount View 58, Mercer Christian 54

Sherman 61, Midland Trail 60

GIRLS

Summers County 61, Bluefield 28

Princeton 44, Oak Hill 39

James Monroe 61, Pocahontas County 30

