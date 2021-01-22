Rams nearly come from behind in season opener

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College men’s volleyball played its season opener Thursday night against St. Andrews, and the Rams nearly rallied from two sets down to win in five.

However, the Knights would win Game 5 16-14 to take the match 3-2.

The visitors started the match with the momentum, but the Rams would rally to win the third game 25-23, and then take the fourth game 30-28.

Among the key players for Bluefield College: Alberto Chiaparini recorded 16 kills and 13 digs, Leonel Fernandez had 13 kills, and Caleb Word provided 44 assists.

The two squads are scheduled to play again January 29 in North Carolina.