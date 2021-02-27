Ramp It Up Festival coming to ACE Adventure Resort

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – ACE will also be hosting their much-awaited ramp festival coming later in the Spring.

If you missed the chance to join in for some Appalachian delicacy at ACE Adventure Resort in 2019, get ready to participate in the second annual Ramp It Up! Ramp Festival that the resort will be hosting on May 1st. The festival will include quality ramps from licensed dealers and local restaurants, tasty ramp recipes from chefs at the Greenbriar Valley Brewing Company, and live music from bands such as the Long Point String Band. This is a unique festival that celebrates a deeply rooted West Virginia tradition.

“You know people love eating ramps, picking ramps in the springtime here in West Virginia, so we really want to show that off,” says the Event Coordinator, Chris Colin. “And we’re going to have a whole bunch of different food offerings, featuring ramps obviously!”

If you’re interested in being a part of the Ramp It Up! festival or any other upcoming event ACE will be having this year, visit https://aceraft.com/ and look for the Events section of their page.