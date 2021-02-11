Ram men forfeit Thursday’s game at Reinhardt

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College men’s basketball will forfeit their regular season game at Reinhardt, originally scheduled for Thursday, February 11.

A statement posted on the Bluefield Rams’ Twitter account said, “Bluefield College’s men’s basketball game scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 11, at Reinhardt University, has been forfeited by Bluefield College due to suspensions for violations of team rules. The Rams will return to action on Mon., Feb. 15, at the Dome against Milligan University.”

According to the Bluefield Rams website, the women’s basketball is still scheduled for Thursday at 5 PM.