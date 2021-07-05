Raleigh Playhouse hosts series of Motown performances

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The How Great Thou Art Theatre Group held their rendition of a Motown Revue at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in downtown Beckley. The series of these shows featured acts such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, and many more great Motown talents, and these exciting shows brought the whole community together.

“We’ve been stuck in the house for an entire year through this pandemic, this gives people the opportunity to come out, do something fun, and it just helps the community because it gives us a chance to come together and enjoy a time in music that pretty much everyone remembers,” says Rich Hairston, the Raleigh Playhouse MC.

While this was the finale show, the group is already planning future dates to hold this increasingly popular Motown tribute performance for later on in the summer.

