Raleigh Delegates Applaud Funding for Beckley VA Medical Center

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-Delegates Jeffrey Pack, Brandon Steele, Chris Toney (all R-Raleigh) and Mick Bates, (D-Raleigh), all applaud Gov. Jim Justice for including funds for the Beckley veteran’s nursing home in his proposed budget.

“The Legislature did a great thing in 2012 by authorizing a second state nursing home dedicated specifically for veterans, but the money for it has never been allocated,” said Pack. “After 9 years, that omission has been corrected. We have worked tirelessly with the governor’s office to appropriate funds to finally complete this project and we thank Gov. Justice and his staff for including the funds in his budget.”

In 2012, the Legislature authorized the building of the facility located on the campus of Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. This would be the second facility of its kind in West Virginia, with the first being in Clarksburg. This facility will serve veterans from all over southern West Virginia. Beckley was chosen as the site for the new location due to its proximity to the Beckley VA Hospital