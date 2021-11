BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is indicted for first degree murder.

39-year-old Natalie Cochran has been charged with first degree murder by a special session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury.

Cochran is accused of the February 2019 premediated murder of her late husband, Michael Cochran.

The years-long investigation was conducted by West Virginia State Police.

