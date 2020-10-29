Raleigh County woman arrested for stabbing husband

ECCLES, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is in jail after saying she accidentally stabbed her husband about a movie.

According to court documents, Raleigh County Deputies responded to a possible stabbing call in Eccles. Affie Saxer stated to 911 that she was playing, and she stabbed a male. A male could be heard in the background, yelling for her to shut up. Saxer told deputies that she had been playing around with her husband about a movie that they had been watching, and she had been running with a pocket knife. Saxer stated that while she was running, she accidentally stabbed him. She described the knife as a matchbox car with a folding blade. Deputies located a knife on the bedroom nightstand in the master bedroom; it was in the case and clean.

Upon deputies speaking with the husband at Raleigh General Hospital, he stated that they had been arguing all evening and wanted to go to bed and was walking into the bedroom when Mrs. Saxer came up behind him stabbed him in the back of the right leg. Deputies observed a puncture wound on the back of his right leg, above the knee, around an inch long. The victim stated to deputies that she had finally taken it that far.

Mrs. Saxer is charged with malicious assault. She is in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.