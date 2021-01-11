Raleigh County Veterans Museum starts membership

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This January, the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will start a new year of membership.

The museum is currently hosting a 2021 membership drive. The membership will give members unlimited access to visit the museum. Business and Group rates will also be available for purchase. The museum is also looking for monthly sponsors to help raise money for their new building.

“We are trying to get into the new museum as quickly as we can. We need to fundraise so we have the funds to start resonating when we are able to move in,” Museum Director Cindy Parker said.

Memberships start at $25.