Raleigh County Veterans Museum open for summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veterans Museum kicks off their season this Memorial Day.

This Memorial Day Weekend, the Veterans Museum officially opened for the summer. Throughout the summer and lasting until the fall, the museum will be hosting private and walking tours every weekend.

Their location on 1557 Harper Road in Beckley boasts a wide array of artifacts from multiple wars across America’s history.

For Memorial Day, they brought out an authentic 1946 Jeep to a ceremony in Coal City. The museum’s president Ron Hedrick says they are honored to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We honor those who allow us to do what we’re doing today,” Hedrick said. “Without those people, we wouldn’t be free. We wouldn’t be the country we are, those are our greatest heroes.”

The museum also plans on remembering D-Day on June 6.

