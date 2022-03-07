Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum gears up for its opening weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum in Beckley is getting ready for its opening season this weekend on March 11 through 13.

To celebrate the opening weekend, the museum will host a civil war living history demonstration and there will be no fee for admission. The museum’s focus is to drive up membership numbers and they hope the opening event will help them achieve their goal.

“The main reason we’d love to have the public come out is to experience the Veteran’s Museum, become a member of the museum, see what all the museum has to offer, and to just be a part of their community and share in their community,” says the museum’s curator, Patrick Parker.

The cost of membership will be discounted during the opening weekend and will be $15 per person.

