Raleigh County Veterans Museum accepting donations for Healing Field Ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is accepting donations in preparation for their Healing Field Ceremony event.

A $5 donation to the non-profit museum reserves a flag that will be placed on their lawn prior to Veterans Day. Names and military information will be attached to each flag, and names will be read during the Healing Field Ceremony on Veterans Day.

Cindy Parker, the volunteer director with the Veterans Museum, says the event is a somber remembrance of veterans and their sacrifices.

“They took an oath that they would serve and protect us. And it’s not a celebration or big party, it’s to remember what it’s about to serve our country,” Parker said.

Donations can be made through the mail via check or money order and mailed to the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, or made in person at their office on Fridays and Saturdays.

The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Our Veterans are Living with the Effects of War and Serving our Country.” All veterans from any time of service can be represented during the ceremony.

The deadline for entries is November 2. Flags will be placed in the yard prior to Veterans Day, and the ceremony will take place on Veterans Day, November 2 at 2 P.M.