Raleigh County students return to the classroom with a choice on masks

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County kids returned to school for the fall semester. All students are given the choice on whether or not they want to wear a mask in the classroom.

That decision was made by the Raleigh County Board of Education just last week on August 10. During a meeting many parents pleaded with the school board to make masks a choice, rather than a mandate.

COVID-19 vaccines are also not mandated in any West Virginia county as a requirement for K-12 students to return to school. Mask requirements are decided on the county level.

Meanwhile, the CDC is recommending all staff, students and visitors to always wear a mask in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

