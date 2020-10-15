Raleigh County Sheriff’s searching for person of interest in murder investigation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On Thursday, October 8, 2020, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Midway Road in Lanark for a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered James Richard Moore III had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. James was transported to BARH and later died as a result of his injuries. RCSO is requesting assistance from the public in locating David Moore in reference to this investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (304)255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304)255-7867