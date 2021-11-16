Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office ups reward in 2020 murder investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in a 2020 murder investigation.

On Dec. 14 of last year, officers responded to a structure fire on Brittnae Ln. in Beckley.

They found the homeowner, Richard Rice, Jr. dead inside. It was later determined Rice was murdered.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has upped the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crimestoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

