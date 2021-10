BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a wanted suspect.

The man is wanted in connection with a stolen tractor trailer out of Virginia. His identification was found in the truck identifying him as Justin Geddings from North Carolina. He was last seen in the Airport Road area and may still be in Beaver.

If you see Geddings, call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

