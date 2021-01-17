Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery at Miss Alice’s.

On January 16, 2021, at approximately 0142 hrs, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Miss Alice’s located at 240 North Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV, in regards to a robbery. During this investigation, it was learned that a male subject entered the premises and stole an undisclosed amount of cash after placing the employee in another part of the establishment. The suspect was advised to law enforcement to be a white male approximately, 5’8″-5’10”, heavy set with glasses wearing a black or dark-colored hoodie.