UPDATE: Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating fatal Monday night shooting

UPDATE (2/2/2021 @ 9:30 a.m.) LESTER, WV (WOAY) – According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Burma Lane in Lester last night at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located one adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Initial investigation has revealed that there was an altercation between multiple people including the victim at the time the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

More information will be released when appropriate for the investigation.

LESTER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Burma Lane in Lester on Monday night.

Details are limited, but according to dispatchers, the call came in at 8:19 p.m.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, WVSP Beckley Detachment, Lester Fire Department, Jan Care and Best Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Stick with WOAY for any further updates.