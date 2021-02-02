Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department swears in new deputy

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department swore in a new deputy Tuesday.

Justin Hensley was born and raised in Raleigh County and decided to come back and join the Sheriff’s Department. He plans on using his experience serving in the Air Force to protect Raleigh County citizens.

“With the political climate going on right now, law enforcement is an industry that is tough to go into because of what people about it,” Hensley said. “Still, you have to give back to your community and you have to protect people. We have to protect each other. If we don’t protect each other, who’s going to protect us?”

Hensley is officially a member of the department after being sworn in and will begin his service immediately.