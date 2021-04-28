Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department receives new K9

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrival of a new K9.

Dino the German Shepherd is two years old and originally from Europe. The Sheriff’s Department picked him up at the Shallow Creek Kennels in Western Pennsylvania.

After completing his K9 training and his handler Deputy Bo Garrett completing the handler’s course, the two are ready to take on the drug problem facing Raleigh County.

“Our primary goal is narcotics,” Garrett said. “Obviously we know Raleigh County is pretty eat up with drugs, and my main focus is to help with that issue.”

Dino is already out in the field, and is also skilled in apprehension, track and article search.

