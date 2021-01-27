Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting in Bradley

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people injured.

On 1-26-21 at approximately 9:30PM Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the WV State Police responded to a shooting on Rt. 16 in Bradley. Upon investigation it was learned two people had been shot and transported to Raleigh General Hospital by private vehicle.

The victims were identified as Jayda Manns, 18 of Mount Hope and Anthony Pannel 19 of Prosperity. They both remain hospitalized as of this release.