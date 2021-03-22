Raleigh County School adheres to new CDC social distance guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In encouraging COVID-19 news, schools take another big step towards a return to normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates guidelines reducing social distancing restrictions in school classrooms. Previously, students and staff were to maintain six feet of distance. The new guidelines now recommend three feet of distance in classroom settings.

“A lot of our classrooms were still able to maintain the six-feet distance in some of the larger classrooms,” said Beckley-Stratton Middle School Assistant Principal Melanie McMillan. “Definitely able to maintain the three feet in distance. We also have some protocols set in place where there’s limited capacity within the restrooms.”

The CDC continues to recommend six feet of distance in non-classroom settings within schools.