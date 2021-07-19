Raleigh County Public Library supports Blessing Box project with incentive program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Public Library is looking for donations for the local Blessing Box Project.

Throughout the next month, the library will be accepting donations of non-perishable goods for the Blessing Box located on their property.

They’re even giving an incentive: Donating one item will knock one dollar off any fines with the library you might have.

The library’s director Amy Stover says they just want to do their part to help the community.

“Anything we can do to help our community is something we can do,” Stover said.

The Blessing Box project is always accepting donations, but this promotion with the library will last until mid August.

