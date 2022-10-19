Raleigh County Prevention Coalition launches Spread the Warmth blanket drive

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) is holding an ongoing

blanket drive called the Spread the Warmth Project throughout the winter to provide warmth to those who need it most.

The coalition is collecting new and gently used blankets for those who have unstable or no housing.

Organizers will have drop-off locations at the following places:

1. Cool Ridge Post office

2. Marquee Cinemas

3. The Day Report Center

4. Appalachian Regional Hospital (New Blankets at this location only)

5. St Stephens Episcopal Church

RCPC is seeking additional places to serve as drop-off locations and will provide an updated drop-off list as they become available.

For more information, contact the RCPC at 304-890-3277.

