Raleigh County Police search for two suspects

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Police are searching for a man and woman out of Raleigh County for separate incidents.

Back in July, Jennifer Lester was involved in an accident in the Eccles area. Investigators later determined she was under the influence at the time.

The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Lester is now charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Plumley was arrested in July following a traffic stop for multiple violations. He was set to appear in magistrate court, but never showed up.

If you know where either Lester or Plumley is, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

