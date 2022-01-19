Raleigh County Parks and Recreation hiring for summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is hiring for the upcoming summer season.

They are looking to hire seasonal workers for a variety of positions, including lifeguards, supervisors, marina staff, maintenance, grounds crew and housekeeping.

Raleigh County Parks says they need over 100 staff members for the upcoming season.

“It’s a great first job opportunity,” Raleigh County Parks Office Manager Sydney Clyburn said. “It’s great for teachers if they’re looking for summer employment. And for the community, if we don’t have employees we can’t stay open. So we want to try and get as many in as we can.”

Those interested can pick up an application at their offices or fill out their job form online.

