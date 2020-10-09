Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announces opening of the Costume Vault for 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Any child may come to Lake Stephens on the following days to choose a free costume. All costumes are new or gently used donated costumes.
Now – October 15
Monday and Wednesday 8am – 4pm
Tuesday and Thursday 8am – 7pm
Donations for next year are being collected at this time. Donation sites are listed below, but the most up to date donation sites are on our website.
Raleigh County Commission
Lake Stephens
Visit Southern West Virginia Office
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce
Stepping Stones Academy
Sophia Day Care
Kids of Harmony
St. Stephens Episcopal School
RW Electric
Tamarak
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority at the scale house at the landfill entrance.
Ghent Church of God
Rhythms of Grace
Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia
For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com