Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announces opening of the Costume Vault for 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Any child may come to Lake Stephens on the following days to choose a free costume. All costumes are new or gently used donated costumes.

Now – October 15

Monday and Wednesday 8am – 4pm

Tuesday and Thursday 8am – 7pm

Donations for next year are being collected at this time. Donation sites are listed below, but the most up to date donation sites are on our website.

Raleigh County Commission

Lake Stephens

Visit Southern West Virginia Office

Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

Stepping Stones Academy

Sophia Day Care

Kids of Harmony

St. Stephens Episcopal School

RW Electric

Tamarak

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority at the scale house at the landfill entrance.

Ghent Church of God

Rhythms of Grace

Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia

For more information, please, visit our website https://raleighcountyparks.org call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com