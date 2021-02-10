Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens announce disc golf fundraiser tournament

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will be holding a Disc Golf Tournament, The Joust, at the Historic Black Knight on March 6.

Proceeds from this event will be going towards the cost of construction of an 18-hole Disc Golf Course at Lake Stephens.

The 18-hole tournament at the Historic Black Knight will start at 8am with an hour break for lunch. Registration is $35. Early registration is encouraged. Prepaid lunch is also available for $11 provided by Historic Black Knight. Registered players will receive a player’s pack. To register visit (dgscene.com/Joust2021). There is a limit of 90 players.

This fundraiser is a collaboration between several agencies and businesses, including Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, City of Beckley – Historic Black Knight, Putnam County Parks and Recreation, Chestnut Creek Campground, and Active Southern West Virginia.

To be a part of this event as a sponsor email Molly Williams (mwilliams@raleighcounty.com) or Ryan Shumate (shumate24@marshall.edu). Sponsorship levels are $100 for business name on the shirts provided in the players’ pack or $200 for business logo on the shirts provided in the players’ pack.

For more information visit The Joust Benefiting Lake Stephens Disc Golf Course Facebook page or Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s website, raleighcountyparks.org.

For more information about Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens, please, visit their website, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.