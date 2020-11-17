Raleigh County moving forward with airport site development plan

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County will be moving forward on its site development project at the Raleigh County Airport.

The county has been working on plans for a 105 acre piece of land towards the far end of the airport. The next month should see more progress and announcements.

“You’re going to be hearing more excitement as we move forward with our 105 acre site development at the airport,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher. “You’re going to hear a lot of funding announcements that are coming down that we’ve been fortunate to acquire from the state and federal funds. Raleigh County Commission also helped fund this project.”

The site development project will be going to bid in mid to late December.