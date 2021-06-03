Raleigh County mine incident results in one death

NAOMA , WV (WCHS) – One person has died after an incident Thursday morning at a Raleigh County mine.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor said the death occurred after an incident at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine on Horse Creek Road.

Raleigh County dispatchers said one person was injured about 9 a.m. after an accident at the mine.

Dispatchers said a shuttle car struck someone underground.

Whitesville Ambulance and Fire, Regional Command and West Virginia OES responded, but have since cleared the scene.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation, the spokesperson said.

This is the second mining fatality in West Virginia this week. Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday a coal miner from Wetzel County died after an incident in a Marion County mine.

