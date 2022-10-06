Raleigh County man wanted by authorities for failure to register as a sex offender

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Joseph Curry of Raleigh County for failure to register and an additional probation violation.

Authorities convicted Curry of third-degree sexual assault on a fifteen-year-old female in Fayette County.

As a registered sex offender, Curry must report any changes to law enforcement in his county. Officers allege he has moved from the address he provided and is now on the run.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on Curry’s whereabouts, to contact Corporal Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.

Related