Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Edward Paul Potter, 42, of Bradley, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Potter’s Bradley residence on December 1, 2020.

During the search, law enforcement officers found over 50 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, $1,356 in U.S. currency, and 17 firearms.

Potter admitted that he possessed and intended to sell the heroin and fentanyl mixture. Potter further admitted that he had been working with a drug trafficking ring operating from Detroit and he had been receiving regular shipments of heroin.

Potter pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and faces up to 20 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on May 6, 2022.

