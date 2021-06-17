Raleigh County man pleads guilty to attempting to injure or kill with poison

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempting to injure or kill with poison.

Timothy Basham was a participant in the Raleigh County Adult Drug Court Program. During a visit to the court for a drug screening, Basham poisoned another participant’s soda with methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the individual had been a participant of the drug court program and remained off drugs for some time before being poisoned.

“This case was quite important to our office because of the underlying facts of what happened,” said Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Thompson. “She had not taken any illegal substances in quite some time, so they affected her in a terrible way.”

On top of other crimes involving a DUI and intent to distribute methamphetamines, Basham is expected to serve between 3-18 years in prison.

Related