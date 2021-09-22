SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man lands in jail on multiple felony drug charges.

Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response team executed a search warrant at Larry Meadows’ home.

Officers found 28 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, marijuana, 309 packets of suboxone, around 500 pills of oxycodone and hydrocodone and four handguns.

Meadows is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a firearm.

