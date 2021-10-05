BREAKING: Raleigh County man charged with Murder

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

On Monday, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 373 Burmeister Ave.

Through their investigation, it was discovered that Joey Dewayne Meadows discharged a firearm twice within the residence striking one person.

Herbert Howerton, Jr. told officers he’d been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Joey Meadows is charged with murder and one count of wanton endangerment.

