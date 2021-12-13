Raleigh County man charged with child neglect

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is charged with child neglect after his daughter is hospitalized due to drug ingestion.

Court documents say William Chappell’s one-year-old daughter got a hold of a bag containing heroin residue, causing her to lose consciousness.

Chappell told police he had previously hid the bag on the couch, so his girlfriend who was not aware of his addiction wouldn’t find it.

He also admitted that he was under the influence while alone with his daughter.

Chappell is currently in Southern Regional Jail. Bail is set at $500,000.

Related