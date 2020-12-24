Raleigh County man charged with attempted murder

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Raleigh County.
According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at around 5 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Pemberton Rd.
Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.
Through investigation, deputies were able to determine that Roger Lee Plumley II was a suspect. Troopers were able to locate him.
Plumley has been charged with Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment. He is being housed at Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Both victims involved in the incident cannot be released at this time.
Stay with WOAY for any further updates.