Raleigh County man arrested for trying to solicit a 14-year-old boy for sex

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after allegedly trying to solicit a 14-year-old boy for sex.

According to State Police, on October 3, 2020, Tyler Cox engaged in communication through an app called Grindr, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. During the communication, Cox spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the said 14-year-old. Later in the day, Cox traveled to Ritter Drive in Beaver to engage in sexual activities with the boy. At that time, he was intercepted by law enforcement at the designated meeting place.

During an interview with troopers, Cox admitted to engaging in a sexual conversation with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy, then traveled to engage in sexual activities with the said juvenile.

Cox is charged with soliciting a minor via computer and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 350,000 dollar bond.