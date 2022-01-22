Raleigh County man arrested during Fayette County traffic stop

CHIMNEY CORNER, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man faces felony charges in Fayette County.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday night, deputies were performing routine traffic enforcement in the Chimney Corner area when they observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.
After stopping the vehicle, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
Richard J. Tanner, 50, of Beaver, is charged with the felony offense of 3rd Offense Driving while License Revoked for DUI, and the misdemeanor offense of Failing to Obey Stop Sign.
Tanner was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
