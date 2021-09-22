Raleigh County couple arrested after doing drugs with a baby in the back seat

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County couple faces child neglect charges after police say they were snorting heroin in their car with a baby in the back seat.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a small plastic bag with a brown powdery substance and a rolled-up dollar bill.

Mysti and Wayne Matney both admitted to doing drugs.

They are each charged with possession and child neglect with risk of death or injury.

The two are located in Southern Regional Jail. Bond is set at $25,000 each.

