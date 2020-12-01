Raleigh County Commission donates additional $10,000 to Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has agreed to a $10,000 donation to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

The donation will go towards repairing a recent gas leak at the convention center. The center has had very little activity since March and the gas leak amounted to a cost of over $60,000.

“To help offset the $60,000, the county, city and the Board of Education has agreed that we will pitch in an extra $10,000 to help offset the cost of the gas leak,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver.

Officials are hopeful that the convention center will be able to slowly open back up with small crowds once repairs are made.