Raleigh County Commission collects bids for construction of new Sheriff Headquarters

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission collected bids for the new Sheriff Headquarters today.

There are four bids on the building for the new headquarters that will be considered. The Sheriff’s Department has taken aspects of other new law enforcement buildings into account with its new headquarters.

“It was a long process,” said Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter. “It’s been over a year and a half. Basically, the architect’s commissioners, Steve Davis and myself and other members of the Sheriff’s Department, we helped design the buildings. We had to cut some and re-added things. We’re going to be very happy with our building.”

The Raleigh County Commission is planning on announcing the bids for the headquarters within the next two weeks.